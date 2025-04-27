Mosque committees organize summer camps in Hyderabad for students

Hyderabad: Many mosque committees in Hyderabad are organizing summer camps for students. These camps, which last between 25 and 40 days, focus on Quran studies, Namaz, and Islamic education.

The daily sessions run for 2 to 5 hours during the morning hours.

Moulana Ahsan is organizing a camp from April 28 to May 31 at the Public Garden Mosque where several topics including proper recitation of Quran with tajweed, practical training in Wudu and Salah, memorization of surahs, masnoon duas, Islamic manners and morals will be taught. For details contact 9032191696.

At Amberpet Jamia Masjid, Zia-e-Millat is organizing a summer camp to teach students Islamic education and its practical application in daily life. The organizers believe the camp will help children learn good manners, respect for elders, adherence to Islamic principles, and the importance of Namaz and other religious obligations.

In First Lancer, an Islamic Summer Camp for children will be held at Masjid-e-Ameer-o-Khanam from May 3 to May 22. Boys aged 7 to 15 years can enroll. For details, contact 9885682898.

In Moghalpura, Masjid Salahuddin is hosting Islamic classes for students. Organizer Mohammed Zaheeruddin said the camp aims to guide students toward righteousness and protect them from vices and bad habits. For details, contact 9347023715.

The Students Islamic Organization and Girls Islamic Organization are also conducting similar summer camps across various parts of Telangana.