Mosque sheltering over 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol: Ukraine

A mosque in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, where more than 80 people including children were taking shelter, has been shelled by the Russian forces, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

“The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders. More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey,” the MFA of Ukraine tweeted.

More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey. — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 12, 2022

On Friday, The Ukrainian Embassy in Ankara had confirmed that there are around 86 Turkish citizens who have taken shelter in the mosque. A report by Reuters said that 34 of them are children.

So far, there has been no response by the Turkish government.

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since February 24 through land, sea and air. The war had garnered strong condemnation from the West and other European countries invoking sanctions for Russia.