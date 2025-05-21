Mumbai: After a blockbuster year in 2023 with hits like Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan took a step back from the camera, choosing to take a 2-year break. Fans were eagerly waiting and guessing what his next big movie would be. Now, the wait is over! SRK is back on his throne, and his new movie ‘King’ has officially started shooting today in Mehboob Studios, Mumbai.

SRK’s King movie shoot begins

Even though SRK hasn’t joined the shoot yet, his daughter Suhana Khan and actor Abhay Verma have already started filming their parts. Suhana, who made her debut with The Archies, is making her first big-screen appearance in this film alongside her father. Abhay, known for the horror-comedy Munjya, was supposed to join the shoot in June or July, but the schedule was changed last minute.

Action scenes already in progress

Director Siddharth Anand, who earlier worked with SRK in Pathaan, has already filmed high-energy action scenes, some of which used SRK’s body double. To avoid leaks, the team has set up tight security around the sets, especially in Bandra, where some intense scenes are being shot.

A Star-Studded Cast

King comes with a strong lineup of stars:

Suhana Khan as a trainee learning deadly skills

Shah Rukh Khan as a powerful assassin

Rani Mukerji as Suhana’s mother

Deepika Padukone in a full-length role

Abhishek Bachchan as the villain

Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles

Set for a 2026 release

The film is planned for a Gandhi Jayanti 2026 release. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is said to be a revenge thriller packed with action, emotions, and drama.