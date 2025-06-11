Mumbai: Bollywood stars are not just known for their films or acting chops, but also for their ultra-glamorous and luxurious lifestyles that often leave fans in awe. From million-dollar wardrobes to swanky cars and plush vanity vans, everything about them screams opulence. And when it comes to homes, they certainly don’t hold back building dream residences that reflect their star power.

For the longest time, Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mannat in Bandra, estimated to be worth around Rs 200 crore, held the top spot as the most expensive celebrity home in Mumbai. But not anymore!

Most expensive celebrity home in Mumbai

Taking over that title now are power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The duo is all set to move into their brand-new six-storey bungalow, Krishna Raj, located in the heart of Bandra. As per The Economic Times, the stunning mansion is currently valued at a jaw-dropping Rs 250 crore, surpassing even SRK’s Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa, which is reportedly worth Rs 180 crore.

Named after Ranbir’s late grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, the bungalow is designed with a serene grey and light blue facade and lush greenery flowing through its terraces and balconies. What’s even more special? Reports suggest that this extravagant home is a gift to their daughter Raha Kapoor, and has been registered in her name!

A popular paparazzo recently shared a video of the completed home with the caption, “New beginnings in a dream home! Alia & Ranbir’s love nest is finally ready.”

The couple has been frequently spotted at the construction site, often accompanied by their little one and Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor.

In addition to this massive mansion, the couple also owns two posh apartments in the luxurious Vastu building in Pali Hill, Bandra.

So yes, little Raha Kapoor might just be the youngest owner of the most expensive celebrity home in Mumbai right now. Now that’s a flex!