Most pavilions to be part of Dubai Expo’s District 2020; know top ten

Dubai: As Expo 2020 Dubai— the world’s largest cultural gathering ended on March 31, some of the best pavilions will be part of Expo’s legacy site, District 2020.
Many of the pavilions are being demolished and their raw materials are being reused in line with the sustainable strategy set by the world Expo from the beginning.
Most of the pavilions will stay and will become part of District 2020 – a smart city. It will house a residential and business complex that will be launched in October, this year.
On April 17, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, announced the Supreme Committee to supervise the Expo 2020 Dubai District. The new committee will be chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.
Members of the Supreme Committee to Supervise the Expo 2020 Dubai District include Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Abdul Rahman Saleh Al Saleh, and Helal Saeed Al Marri. The term of the new Committee is three years.
Here are the top features of District 2020
- Human-centric city
- Residential complex
- Business complex
- Start-up incubation centre
- 10-km cycling track
- Jogging Track
- Autonomous vehicle track
Here are the top ten pavilions that will be part of Expo’s legacy
- Al Wasl Plaza
- UAE Pavilion
- Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion
- Alif – The Mobility Pavilion
- Dubai Exhibition Centre
- Gravity-defying water feature
- The Observation Tower
- Saudi Arabia pavilion
- India pavilion
- Firdaus studio