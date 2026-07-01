Most-wanted thief injured in police firing near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A most-wanted thief was reportedly injured when police shot him in the leg after he attacked a police party. He was afterwards taken into custody by the Nalgonda CCS police. The incident took place near Keesara Exit No. 1 under the limits of the Adibatla police station on the night of Tuesday, June 30.

According to preliminary information, the accused, who had been wanted in multiple theft cases, allegedly tried to flee during a dramatic chase and attacked the police team. In response, the police opened fire, injuring him in the leg before overpowering and apprehending him.

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The injured accused was shifted to a private hospital in Vanasthalipuram for treatment.

Police sources said teams from various districts had been searching for the accused over the past few days, and an alert had been issued across districts to trace him.

Further details regarding the accused, the cases registered against him, and the circumstances leading to the police firing are awaited.