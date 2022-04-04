Mother of ganja addict son punishes him with chilly powder

Hyderabad: A mother, who is fed up with the unruly behavior of Ganja addicted 15 year old son, punished him by tying him to a tree. She also sprinkled chilly into his eyes on full public glare and kept him tied up to the tree till he promised to give up all his bad habits, including addiction to the banned drugs.

The incident took place at Kodad town of Suryapet district. The 15 year old son, got addicted to the consumption of cannabis and stopped going to school.

The repeated pleas of his mother did not have any impact on the boy. Fed up with the attitude of her son, she decided to punish the minor boy.

The mother later gave head bath to the boy and took him to a doctor for treatment. The video of the woman punishing her son went viral on social media. Several social media users praised the woman for her valiant act