Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Between a premium midranger and flagship

Motorola has expanded its premium smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Edge 70 Pro+, with the new flagship striking a rare balance of packing a massive 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery into an ultra-slim design.

Visually, the Edge 70 Pro+ stays true to its predecessors. It retains the quad-curved glass display and the signature integrated camera island. To freshen things up, Motorola leaned on its ongoing Pantone partnership, offering three new finishes – Chicory Coffee (wood-grain), Zinfandel (satin red) and Stormy Sea (twill-inspired blue).

Colours: Chicory Coffee, Zinfandel, and Stormy Sea

Cameras get a big upgrade

The real upgrade lies in the camera system. Motorola has fitted the Edge 70 Pro+ with a quad-camera, the 50-megapixel setup that finally brings a long-awaited 81mm periscope telephoto lens to the Indian market.

The telephoto offers 3.5x optical zoom and up to 50x AI-powered Super Zoom Pro, backed by Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Rounding out the system are a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA-710 main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide macro shooter and a 50-megapixel autofocus front camera.

Shot on Motorola edge 70 Pro+

Performance and battery

Under the hood, the Edge 70 Pro+ runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, a combination that has proven to deliver strong performance in its segment.

The 6,500mAh battery is built to last a full day of heavy use, with support for 90W wired and 15W wireless charging.

On the software front, the phone ships with Motorola’s Hello UI based on Android 16, along with the Moto AI 2.0 suite for smart features and enhancements. Motorola is promising three major Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches, ensuring long-term support and system stability.

The device is also rated IP68 and IP69K for water and dust resistance and meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards.

How much it costs

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is available in India in a single configuration of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is priced at Rs 47,999. That positions it between premium mid-rangers and full flagship devices, offering a compelling option for buyers who want flagship features without the flagship price tag.