Motorola unveils new affordable smartphones in India

The smartphone comes with 6.5-inch IPS LCD display along with 90Hz refresh rate, 16MP triple rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery and much more.

2nd June 2022 5:45 pm IST
New Delhi: Motorola on Thursday launched a new affordable smartphone “moto e32s” that comes with high refresh rate and triple camera setup for Indian consumers.

With a starting priced at Rs 8,999, the smartphone comes in two storage variants — 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB — and two colour options — slate gray and misty silver.

“Aimed at giving the most premium, contemporary, and durable designs in the budget segment, the moto e32s comes with a premium PMMA finish, an ultra slim and durable design with segment’s first IP52 rating,” the company said in a statement.

The smartphone comes with 6.5-inch IPS LCD display along with 90Hz refresh rate, 16MP triple rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery and much more.

The mote e32s also features class leading security features and performance with a side mounted fingerprint sensor and MediaTek’s latest octa-core processor with LPDDR4X RAM that provides exceptional performance for its segment.

The e32s also comes with segment’s best connectivity features including dual band WiFi and 2X2 MIMO for the most optimized broadband and 4G connectivity.

The company said that the newly launched smartphone will be available across retail stores through JioMart, JioMart Digital, Reliance Digital, and on Flipkart from June 6.

