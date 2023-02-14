MoU signed between Army, Advanced Data Processing Research Institute

New Delhi: Indian Army on Tuesday joined hands with a data processing research institute to co-develop niche technology and end products duly aligned to the dynamic requirements of the force, officials said.

The agreement was signed between them at an function held here, they said.

Also Read Will fight to ensure MP gets tribal CM, says Bhim Army chief

“An MoU was signed between #IndianArmy & Advanced Data Processing Research Institute #ADRIN, @isro to co-develop niche technology & end products duly aligned to the dynamic #IndianArmy Requirements. #AtmanirbharBharat #OnPathToTransformation,” the Army tweeted.

It also shared a few pictures from the function.