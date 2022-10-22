MP: 15 dead as UP-bound bus rams into stationary truck in Rewa

Rewa (MP)/Hyderabad: Fifteen persons were killed and more than 35 others injured, some of them seriously, after an Uttar Pradesh-bound bus collided with a stationary truck in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Friday near Teonthar town, he said.

“The bus was on its way to Gorakhpur (in UP) from Hyderabad when it collided with a stationary trailer truck on national highway (NH) 30 near Sohagi Ghati area,” Rewa collector Manoj Pushp said.

Rewa Accident: रीवा में भीषण सड़क हादसा, बस और ट्रक की टक्कर में 14 लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत, 40 से ज्यादा घायल pic.twitter.com/Z2FAId9X1v — Rakesh kumar patel (@NanheRakesh) October 22, 2022

While 12 persons were killed on the spot, two others succumbed while being taken to a hospital from Teonthar to Rewa. Later, one more person succumbed to injuries at the hospital in Rewa, he said.

“Fifteen persons were killed in the accident, which left more than 35 others injured,” Rewa district’s superintendent of police (SP) said.

After being alerted about the incident, police personnel from Sohagi to the site and launched a rescue operation.

The majority of the bus passengers were laborers and they were on their way home for the Diwali festival, eyewitnesses said.

While most of the injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Teonthar, those who suffered serious injuries were shifted to Rewa, the SP added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath and briefed him about the accident, an official said.

Chouhan informed the UP chief minister that the seriously injured persons are undergoing treatment in a government medical college in Rewa. Adityanath also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from Uttar Pradesh and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured.

“The loss of lives in a road accident in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh is very sad. I pray that may Lord Shri Ram give place to the departed souls at his feet and (ensure) speedy recovery of the injured. My condolences to the bereaved families,” Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

मध्य प्रदेश के रीवा में सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद है।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान व घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें।



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 22, 2022

The Madhya Pradesh government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured persons, Chouhan told him.

Those who suffered minor injuries were given preliminary treatment and later sent to Prayagraj in another bus. The bodies of the victims are also being sent to Prayagraj, he added.

Deeply saddened: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed sadness over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district and offered her condolences to the bereaved family members.

Fifteen people were killed and more than 35 injured, some of them seriously, after an Uttar Pradesh-bound bus collided with a stationary truck in Rewa’s Teonthar town on Friday night, according to officials.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of many passengers due to the accident of a bus going to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Murmu said in a tweet in Hindi.

The majority of the bus passengers were laborers and they were on their way home for the festival of Diwali.