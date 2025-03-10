MP: Clashes erupt in Mhow after India’s ICC Champions Trophy win

Mhow: Clashes broke out in the Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district on Sunday after a rally celebrating the Indian cricket team’s ICC Champions Trophy final victory was allegedly pelted with stones, locals said.

Indore collector Ashish Singh, when asked, said the situation was under control and forces had been deployed in the area.

“How it happened will be ascertained later. As of now, the situation is under control,” he said.

The incident sparked panic in multiple areas of the town, with several vehicles torched, the locals said.

A group of young cricket enthusiasts had organised a rally to celebrate India’s final victory against New Zealand.

However, as they approached the Jama Masjid area, a large group of individuals began hurling stones at them, leading to chaos and forcing them to abandon their motorcycles and flee, the locals said.

In the aftermath, some people set fire to a number of the abandoned motorcycles, further escalating tensions, they said.

Local authorities acted swiftly to bring the situation under control.

Police sources said Superintendent of Police (Indore Rural) Hitika Wasal reached Mhow to assess the circumstances firsthand and take necessary measures to restore law and order.

Personnel have been deployed in the affected areas to prevent further violence and bring the situation under control, the sources said.