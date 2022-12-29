MP: Class 5 child made to chant Jai Shree Ram, beaten by neighbour

A class 5 Muslim child was allegedly compelled to chant Jai Shri Ram before being beaten by one of his Hindu neighbours, Ajay Bhil in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa.

According to reports, the event took place within the boundaries of the Pandhana police station in Khandwa.

The boy’s father reported the incident, and on December 29 a First Information Report (FIR) was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295 A (penalty for willingly causing harm) and 323 (deliberate and malicious conduct meant to offend religious feelings).

Anil Chauhan, the Khandwa district’s deputy superintendent of police, stated to the media: “We received a report at the Pandhana police station that a child (a minor) had been bullied and made to chant Jai Shri Ram by Ajay Bhil while he was attending class. We filed a FIR in accordance with sections 295 and 323 of the IPC, and after an inquiry, the proper action will be done.”

Speaking to The Quint, the child’s father said, “After leaving for his tuition classes, my kid (name withheld) came back within thirty minutes. When he returned, he was upset and sobbing, so we inquired as to what had transpired. After a while, he told us that one Ajay Bhil, who is also a resident of our colony stopped him and asked him to chant Jai Shri Ram. Then Ajay smacked my kid for not chanting Jai Shri Ram and wouldn’t let him go till he did.”

The boy’s father further said that his child was terrified by the incident and that police should take serious action against the culprit.