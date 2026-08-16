MP CM Yadav claims Sonia, Rahul disrespected Vande Mataram

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday, August 15, accused senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of insulting the national song Vande Mataram and demanded that they apologise to the country.

The BJP has claimed that the Congress leaders objected to the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram at the party’s Independence Day event in New Delhi.

Yadav alleged that the singing of Vande Mataram was disrupted and the national song was “insulted”.

Also Read BJP says Sonia opposed full Vande Mataram; Congress denies

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the complete version of Vande Mataram sung from the Red Fort on Independence Day.

The CM said the song became known across the world through the film “Anand Math” and was sung by freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during India’s struggle for independence.

“Vande Mataram was the slogan and song that freedom fighters sang while sacrificing their lives for the country’s freedom. Therefore, insulting the song is condemnable,” Yadav said.

“I believe that senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, whoever was involved in the insult, should apologise to the country. I hope they soon acknowledge their mistake and apologise to the nation,” he said.

Last month, Parliament passed a bill that makes any insult to the national song a punishable offence. The law grants status to Vande Mataram on par with the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana.