MP cop slaps grieving mother for refusing to hand over body of 9-yr-old son

Bhopal: In a shocking case, a mother carrying the body of her nine-year-old son was slapped by a policeman in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district on Friday after she refused to hand it over for autopsy.

As per a report, the boy was admitted to a hospital for treatment two days ago after a snake bit him at a village in Jaitpur in the district.

Doctors tried their best to save the boy, however, he died during the treatment on Friday.

While carrying the body of her boy, the mother was crying incessantly outside the hospital. A policeman, identified as Santosh Singh Parihar, came to her and asked her to hand over the body for post-mortem.

The aggrieved mother resisted and refused to handover the body. The family alleged that Parihar got irritated and slapped her.

“Head constable Santosh Singh Parihar asked the woman to handover the body for post-mortem. Family has alleged that Parihar slapped the mother of the deceased. Parihar has been line attached immediately and further inquiry is underway,” Mukesh Vaishya, ASP Shahdol said.