MP: Cows thrashed mercilessly, forced into jumping flowing river

A disturbing video has emerged from Satna district, Madhya Pradesh, where cows were thrashed by a few men and forced into jumping into a river.

Video: Madhya Pradesh Men Thrash Cows, Force Them Into Swollen River https://t.co/zHnxDOY2pw pic.twitter.com/M1aAETFNXC — NDTV (@ndtv) August 29, 2022

The video shows a group of men hitting cows with long sticks. As the scared animals try to flee by jumping back on the land, they are inhumanly pushed back into the swollen river. Many cows got washed away.

The incident is from a culvert on the Bihad river between Ghuisa and Bidhui Khurd villages under the Mukundpur police station.

Speaking to NDTV, additional superintendent of police (ASP) S K Jain said that five people have been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The accused – Lal Bhai Patel, Rampal Patel, Sunil Pandey, Lallu Pandey, and Ramdayal Pandey – belong to Ghuisa and Bidhui Khurd, the senior police officer said.