Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): The driver has been injured and two workers are feared trapped after two goods trains collided with each other near Singhpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.

👉After installation of KAVACH …a train anti collision technology .

Q.The question is KAVACH was installed here or not ???

👉Terrible train accident in Singhpur of Shahdol in #MadhyaPradesh, fire broke out after collision of two goods trains.#TrainAccident pic.twitter.com/fbsO5tuWc2 — THE UPSC SHOW BY SAURAV (@theupscshow) April 19, 2023

The engines of the trains caught fire after the collision. All trains on the Bilaspur-Katni route were affected, the officials said.

Rescue operations are currently underway. Further details are awaited.