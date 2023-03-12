MP: Kerala students attacked by staff in IGNTU; CM Vijayan condemns

Students of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) hailing from Kerala were reportedly attacked by the varsity’s security staff for clicking pictures from a restricted area on the campus.

According to Maktoob Media, the incident took place on March 10 in Madhya Pradesh. The students had gone to a water tank near the main gate, which, apparently is a restricted area.

While they were descending, a security vehicle with staff reached the spot and started shouting and beating them, without any warning.

There was no signboard that said the area was restricted, said a student who spoke to Maktoob Media.

The victims – Nasheel KT, Abhishek R, Adnan, and Adil Rashif – did not expect an attack from the security side.

Following the attack, the Kerala Fraternity, a student collective on the campus has demanded action against the security personnel involved in the attack. They also urged the university administration to ensure student safety.

CM Vijayan condemns:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condemned the reported assault and said the growing hostility towards individuals based on their identities should be resisted.

“Attacks on Keralite students at @IGNTU are appalling & highlight the need to resist the growing hostility towards individuals based on their identities in our country. The university must take prompt action against the culprits & ensure the safety of all the students on campus,” Vijayan tweeted from his official Twitter page.

Rajya Sabha MP and Left leader John Brittas also sought strong action with regard to the incident and wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Premeditated attacks on Kerala students at Indira Gandhi National Tribal University highlights the need to address organised hostility against Keralite students based on their regional, linguistic and ethnic backgrounds. Urgent action is needed to ensure their safety on campus,” Brittas tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)