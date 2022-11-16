MP man slits woman’s throat for being unfaithful, films his act

A man from Madhya Pradesh allegedly killed a woman, shot a video of the victim’s body, and posted it on social media. While the Delhi live-in partner murder case details are still pouring in, another horrific incident surfaced on Tuesday.



The accused, identified as Abhijit Patidar is absconding while a search is underway to apprehend him.



Abhijit allegedly killed Shilpa Jharia, 25, at Mekhla Resort in Jabalpur and filmed his gruesome act showing the women’s blood-smeared body, and posted it on social media.



In one of the shocking videos posted by him, the accused was heard saying, ”Bewafai nahi karne ka” (don’t be unfaithful) where he shows the body of the woman lying in a pool of blood in the bed, who looks half dead.

Abhijit released another video where he is seen alleging the woman cheating on him with his business partner Jitendra Kumar and had fled to Jabalpur after borrowing Rs 10-12 lakh from Jitendra.



In a third post, Abhijit, identified as a resident of Patna says: “Babu heaven mein phir milenge” (dear, we’ll meet again in heaven).

According to the police, Abhijit shared his videos using the Instagram account of the victim. They also claimed that the accused shared fake stories on social media to mislead them and said that Abhijit hails from Gujarat and not Patna.

The accused along with the victim checked into a resort in Jabalpur on November 5.

“CCTV footage revealed, he was alone in his room that night. The next day, the woman came to meet him at the resort in the afternoon and they ordered food. After about an hour, the accused left the hotel alone after locking the room.”, said Police.

Abhijit was last seen at the resort on November 7. The resort owners found the woman’s body in the room the next day.