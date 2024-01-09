MP: Minor girls carry swords in Hindu Jagran Manch rally

An all-women’s rally was organised by Hindu Jagran Manch, a Hindutva group affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in Sarangpur in Madhya Pradesh on January 7.

On January 7, At the Hindu Jagran Manch rally, Hindu women march on streets with canes and swords.

The participants ranged from minor girls as young as 10 years old to adults. Many carried swords, wearing a white kurta and saffron dupattas.

Chants of Jai Shri Ram could be heard as girls and women rallied in the presence of police.

Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP with Mohan Yadav as its chief minister, succeeding Shivraj Singh Chouhan.