MP: Minors make cows wear skull caps, right-wing group files FIR

The mother of the minors begged the cow vigilantes not to report the two students to the police, fearing it would ruin their school year. However, the group went ahead and filed an FIR against them.

Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 21st February 2026 2:06 pm IST|   Updated: 21st February 2026 2:18 pm IST
Guna: Two Muslim minor boys were booked for innocently making cows wear the Islamic skullcaps in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district on Thursday, February 19.

The boys reportedly posted a video of them making neighbourhood cows wear Muslim caps. They wrote in the caption, “Fun after sehri,” which angered the local cow vigilantes, who accused the youth of hurting religious sentiments. The group immediately demanded action and filed a case at the Cantonment Police Station.

According to local media, the complainant, Monu, said that he was browsing on his phone on Thursday morning when a video was sent to him on a WhatsApp group.

“Intending to hurt Hindu sentiments, two boys posted a video of our cow wearing a Muslim cap, a symbol of the Hindu faith, with the comment ‘Sehri ke baad masti.’ This has hurt our faith. Action should be taken,” he told reporters.

Upon learning of the incident, one of the boy’s mothers rushed to the Cantonment Police Station seeking forgiveness for her son. She reportedly informed the cow vigilantes that the children had made a mistake and they were ready to apologise for hurting their religious sentiments.

She begged the group not to report the two students to the police, fearing it would ruin their school year. Despite these pleas, the group went ahead and filed a first information report (FIR) against the minors.

