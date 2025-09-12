MP: Mosque prez arrested over ‘outsider’ staying without police permit

A case has been registered against the president of a mosque in Kharkala village in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly failing to inform the authorities about an ‘outsider’ staying inside the mosque premises.

The president of the mosque committee, Mohammed Hanif, had temporarily selected Akhtar Raza as Imam of the mosque to lead prayers. Originally from Bihar, Raza had been living in a space given to him by the mosque committee for the time being.

Rule over ‘outsider’ stay

However, since the district rules state that it is mandatory to provide prior information to the authorities regarding the stay of outsiders, Hanif was arrested under Section 223 of BNS for disobeying an official order issued by a public official.

“We had appointed Akhtar Raza on a temporary basis, and currently, he is on probation. We thought of submitting his documents after he was declared permanent by the committee,” Hanif was quoted by Maktoob Media.

He also said that Raza was staying in a space allocated by the Masjid committee and “not inside the mosque premises.”

The president of the committee explained that the Imam has not been made permanent yet, so they did not submit his documents.

“Now that we have been summoned by the police, all the documents have been submitted at the police station,” he said, adding that the police have also taken information about Raza’s extended family.

In an interview with Maktoob, Akhtar Raza said, “I was appointed only a month ago, and the Masjid Committee was uncertain whether to keep me permanently or not, hence the delay in the verification process.”

He stated that he was simultaneously on the lookout for rented houses.

“My family came with me, but went back to Bihar because we couldn’t find a rented space. Once I find one, they will also relocate to Khandwa with me,” the Imam said.

Meanwhile, according to the report, there are allegations from residents that right-wing groups are behind attempts to disrupt the area’s social harmony.

Hindutva groups behind ruckus during Milad-un-Nabi: Locals

According to them, some miscreants associated with Hindutva groups created a ruckus during the Milad-un-Nabi processions and opposed the route going through a Hindu locality.

“The entire village is Hindu-dominated. If you pass one Muslim residential lane, you have to cross two Hindu lanes. The route has always been this way traditionally. How could anyone object to this?” Khan, a resident of Kharkala village, asked.

“And vice versa, they carried out the Ganesh procession through Muslim areas. Nobody objected. Now they want to make everything communal,” Khan added.

Furthermore, the Khandwa police confirmed that two different conflicts had taken place during the celebrations, and FIRs were registered for both of them.

Police permission for outsiders mandatory: SP

According to Maktoob, Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai stated that informing the police about outsiders staying in the district is mandatory, and those who violate this rule will face strict action.

A case was filed against Hanif under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the investigation is ongoing.

Kharkala village has a Hindu majority, with a 70:30 ratio, indicating a smaller Muslim population.