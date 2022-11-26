MP: Muslim man ‘detained’ by police found dead; family blames cops, RSS

In an incident reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district a Muslim man on November 21 reportedly died in police custody.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Israel Khan, who attended an event titled Alami Tablighi Ijtema in Bhopal on November 19. The event was conducted between November 18-21. Khan took the Bhopal-Gwalior intercity train and deboarded at Guna.

As the victim took an auto home, he was reportedly stopped and detained by the police. “He was detained at the Khushmuda police station, when his father Munawwar Khan reached the police station, the deceased was being thrashed.” Khan’s uncle Aslam Khan was quoted as saying by Maktoob Media.

Aslam alleged that seven people including Ravinder Solanki, Shivkumar Raghuvanshi, Pran Singh, Lakhan Jatav and three agents (khabri) of police, two of whom, Saddam and Shaitan are associated with the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh thrashed his nephew. The third agent was identified as Chetan.

The deceased’s father said that police personnel called him to inform him that Khan was pretending to faint, so he was being shifted to a government hospital. When Munawwar reached the hospital, Khan was lying lifeless on a stretcher.

When the deceased’s family gathered at the hospital, police tried to disperse the crowd and told them that Khan died due to a mistake, and warned the crowd not to make an issue of the incident.