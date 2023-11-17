MP polls: Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period

In the 2018 polls, in such action during the period when the model code of conduct was in place, cash and other items cumulatively worth Rs 72.93 crore were seized, officials pointed out.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th November 2023 10:35 pm IST
Bhopal: A top poll official on Friday said Rs 40.18 crore cash as well as liquor, drugs, jewellery and other items cumulatively valued at nearly Rs 300 crore were seized in Madhya Pradesh since the model code of conduct came into force on October 9.

Polls to 230 Assembly seats in the state were held during the day, while results will be declared on December 3.

Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said continuous action was taken by enforcement agencies across the state since the code of conduct came into force after the poll schedule was declared.

Illicit liquor, narcotic drugs, cash, precious metals, gold, silver, jewellery and other materials worth about Rs 339.95 crore have been seized by the joint team of Flying Surveillance Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST) and police, he said.

“From October 9 to November 16, these joint teams have seized Rs 40.18 crore cash, 34.68 lakh litres of illegal liquor worth Rs 65.56 crore, narcotic substance worth Rs 17.25 crore, gold, silver and other precious metals worth Rs 92.76 crore and other materials worth Rs 124.18 crore,” Rajan said.

