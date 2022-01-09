MP: Retired DGP removed from WhatsApp group for anti-Muslim post

Bhopal: A retired Director General of Police (DGP) was removed from a WhatsApp group of IPS officers after the current DGP of Madhya Pradesh Vivek Johri took issue with the Islamophobic content being posted by the former. The situation was made worse by the retired man’s unwillingness to delete the content.

According to an Indian Express report, Ex special DGP, Maithili Sharan Gupta, shared a youtube channel link in the group, along with a text.

The text read, “Those who voted for Muslim League, instead of going to Pakistan, they stayed back in India. Post-Independence, our black Britishers let them sit on the heads of Hindus. They were given more rights under the law and this is the root cause of all problems. They were made education ministers, subsequently, they changed your history.” He also asked all group members to subscribe to the YouTube channel.”

DGP Johri responded to him, “Such political/communal posts should have no place in this group. Please delete.” But when Gupta didn’t see the message, the current DGP contacted the group admin to call him and ask him to delete the post. But the call was an exercise in futility as Gupta refused to delete the post.

After which the DGP informed the admin that “If he (Gupta) is not prepared to delete the communal post, he need not be in his group.”

Gupta speaks to the Indian Express, said that he found nothing objectionable in the post and refused to delete it. “Later I don’t really know what happened, I haven’t checked the groups, but some reporters called me, seeking my comment, informing me that the DGP has removed me from the group.”

Gupta said he did not mind being removed from the group. “These things are smaller issues, but it is important to draw the attention of the public to the sufferings of Hindus,” he added.

When reached for comments, DGP Johri said: “It is a private matter. Non-members of that group have no business to ask about it.”

