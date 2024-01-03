MP: Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah in Kuno National Park

The cubs have been born to Namibian Cheetah Aasha.

Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah Aasha in MP's Kuno National Park
Namibian cheetah Aasha has given birth to three cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

Bhopal: Namibian cheetah Aasha has given birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) located in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, a Union minister said on Wednesday.

“Purrs in the wild! Thrilled to share that Kuno National Park has welcomed three new members. The cubs have been born to Namibian Cheetah Aasha,” Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said on social media platform X.

He termed the development “a roaring success for Project Cheetah, envisioned by PM Narendra Modi to restore ecological balance”.

“My big congrats to all experts involved in the project, the Kuno wildlife officials, and wildlife enthusiasts across India,” Yadav said in the post.

In March 2023, Siyaya, who was later renamed as Jwala, had given birth to four cubs, but only one of them survived. Jwala was also translocated to the KNP from Namibia.

