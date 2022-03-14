MP: Three tribal men arrested for sexually molesting woman

In a horrifying incident, a video has surfaced where a tribal woman was sexually harassed and molested in full public view in Alirajpur district in Madhya Pradesh. Three men have been arrested while two others have been detained for filming the incident on Sunday in this regard. All of them are tribals.

The video that went viral shows a few men pushing the woman and kissing her forcibly in the middle of the road surrounded by men. Although the two men have been shown wearing saffron clothes on their heads, police denied links to any political parties.

This video is from MP, India. tribal Women being sexually harassed & assaulted in full public view. This is horrifying. Such women are subjected to this daily, because they belong to the oppressed section of the society, Tribal. #TribalLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/vUein71imK — Tribal Army (@TribalArmy) March 13, 2022

The trio was booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) and 345-A (sexual harassment) and 34 (criminal acts done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.