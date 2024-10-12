MP: War of words erupts between BJP & Cong over misbehaviour of politicians’ relatives with cops

Bhopal: Misbehavior of the relatives of senior politicians with police personnel in different incidents has resulted in a war of words between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP leaders lashed out at Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh after his nephew’s video went viral on social media showing him misbehaving with two senior police officials in his home town Raghogarh of Guna district.

Digvijaya’s nephew Aditya Vikram Singh, who is the son of former MLA Lakshman Singh (younger brother of Digvijaya Singh) was booked for obstructing the public servant in the discharge of their duties.

Following the incident, senior BJP leaders, including deputy chief minister Jagdish Devda and the State Urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya slammed Digvijaya Singh and demanded an apology.

The incident has allowed the ruling BJP to hit back at Congress as the grand-old party was accusing the ruling party of shielding deputy chief minister Jagdish Devda after his photographs with one of the accused arrested in a drug case surfaced on social media.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said, “It was a minor incident. I saw the video. He (Aditya Vikram Singh) was passing through that way and had a brief argument with the cops. It is a minor incident.”

Meanwhile, the Congress got an opportunity to hit back at the BJP after a video went viral showing Minister Prahlad Patel’s son thrashing the cops.

Congress shared the video on its social media account, which showed minister Prahalad Patel’s son Prabal Patel indulging in a heated argument with the cops in Jabalpur.

In the viral video, Prabal Patel can be seen thrashing the cop and hurling abuses at them.

Digvijaya Singh’s office shared the video, saying, “BJP minister Prahlad Patel’s son Prabal Patel misbehaving with the cops and hurling abuses. Will the BJP reply on this matter?”