MP woman harassed, abused on suspicion of carrying beef

Bhopal: Tensions flared at Madhya Pradesh’s Harda railway station when a Muslim woman was allegedly stopped and harassed over suspicion of carrying beef.

A group of unidentified individuals approached the woman, Zahida, after receiving information that she was travelling with beef, Clarion reported.

The woman, a resident of Khandwa district, was carrying multiple bags containing around 30 kilograms of meat, which she clarified was buffalo meat and not beef.

The men got into a heated argument at the railway station, accusing the woman of illegal transport of beef, before the police could intervene.

“People suddenly gathered and started questioning the woman,” an onlooker recounted the incident. “Some passengers got scared and moved away from the area.”

Bought to cover daughter’s treatment costs

Zahida said she brought the meat in Burhanpur while visiting a relative who had passed away. “I needed money for my daughter’s treatment. That is why I brought the meat to sell,” she explained. “This is the first time I have done this.”

She said that another woman, Rahat, who was travelling with her ran away when the situation turned tense. “When people started shouting and using harsh words, she got scared and ran away,” Zahida said, adding that Rahat left her bags behind.

Although the police restored peace at the station, the group went to the city police station and demanded strict action against Zahida, who maintained that she was carrying buffalo meat.