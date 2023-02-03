MPs from 16 parties meet to form strategy on Hindenburg-Adani issue

New Delhi: Sixteen opposition parties on Friday came together to chalk out a strategy in Parliament on the Hindenburg-Adani issue.

The parties met at the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition, in Parliament premises.

Apart from the Congress, the DMK, Samajwadi Party (SP), AAP, BRS, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackrey group), RJD, JD(U), CPI(M), CPI, NCP, NC, IUML, Kerala Congress (Jose Mani), Kerala Congress (Thomas), and RSP attended the opposition parties meeting.

The joint opposition demand is to constitute a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the loss of money to the Public Sector Banks and LIC.

On Thursday, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned as the opposition demanded an investigation by the JPC on the new revelations.

Kharge had said on Thursday: “We demand an investigation by the JPC on the issue and will raise the demand inside Parliament. We demand that a JPC should be constituted to go into the alleged irregularities.”

The opposition also alleged that the proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were adjourned to stop them from raising the Adani issue.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had said: “Both Houses of Parliament adjourned today till 2 p.m. because Govt did not agree to combined Opposition demand for an investigation into forced investments by LIC, SBI & other public institutions that have lost huge value in recent days endangering savings of crores of Indians.”