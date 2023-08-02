MPs of INDA bloc stage walkout from Rajya Sabha on Manipur issue

New Delhi: Opposition members of the I.N.D.I.A bloc on Wednesday staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha over their demands for discussion on Manipur violence under Rule 267 and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Soon after the House met for the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the debate on Manipur violence under Rule 176 will not be restricted to 2.5 hours.

“There is no time limit for discussion on Manipur situation under Rule 176,” he said, adding that the parties “will have full say”.

He said 60 notices were submitted under Rule 267 for discussion on Manipur violence but he has already conveyed his decision.

Over the opposition’s demand for the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House during the debate on Manipur, the Chairman said he cannot issue a directive.

“Directive from the chair cannot be issued. I can’t give that directive. I shall not,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said he had given notice for discussion under Rule 267 and other opposition MPs also pressed over their demand.

Dhankhar said he gave the floor to the Leader of Opposition but the opportunity “was not wholesomely utilised”. Congress and other Opposition parties staged a walkout against the stance of the government on their demand, which they have been raising since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

Congress and 25 other opposition parties have joined hands to form I.N.D.I.A bloc.