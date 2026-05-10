Mr Faisu confirms his wedding, bride details kept secret

Mumbai: Mr Faisu’s wedding buzz has been running wild on social media for the past few days, and now the influencer has finally cleared the air in his own style.

Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, reacted to the ongoing reports claiming that his wedding is fixed for July this year. Instead of giving a long explanation, he dismissed the rumour with humour and said, “Ye news kidhar aa rahi hai?”

But here comes the real twist. While Faisu denied the July wedding reports, he did confirm that marriage is very much on the cards. He added, “Sir, July mein nahi par ye saal mein shaadi kar lunga 100%,” making it clear that he is planning to tie the knot sometime in 2026.

The statement has now left fans excited, curious and slightly more restless. While the date may not be July, Faisu himself saying “100%” has only added more fuel to the wedding chatter.

The big question now: who is the bride?

The bigger question now is not just when Mr Faisu is getting married, but to whom. For years, fans have linked his name with Jannat Zubair, thanks to their strong on-screen chemistry, frequent collaborations and the comfort they share in public. Every time Faisu’s marriage topic comes up, social media somehow brings Jannat’s name into the conversation.

However, neither Faisu nor Jannat has ever confirmed anything beyond friendship. Still, that has not stopped fans from playing matchmaker. From old reels to interviews and public appearances, netizens keep digging up moments and calling them “proof,” even when the two have kept things largely private.

Now that Faisu has himself said shaadi will happen this year, the speculation has only become louder. Some fans are convinced there is a surprise coming, while others feel he may marry someone completely outside the industry. For now, Faisu has confirmed the wedding, but the bride’s name remains the real suspense.