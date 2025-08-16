Hyderabad: The internet is now part of our daily lives. People spend hours watching videos, scrolling feeds, or following their favorite stars. Influencers and content creators play a big role in this world, and one of the biggest is MrBeast.

Who is MrBeast

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is the most popular YouTuber in the world. He is famous for his fun challenges, big giveaways, and charity work. Over the years, he has donated millions of dollars, helped people in need, and even started projects to provide clean water.

World Record Livestream

On August 14, MrBeast hosted his first livestream on Kick along with Adin Ross and xQc. The stream lasted just over 15 hours and raised over Rs. 100 crores ($12.02 million) for TeamWater, a project that provides clean drinking water to people around the world. This set a new Guinness World Record for the most money raised in a livestream.

Just did my first stream and we raised over $12,000,000 for charity! Most money ever raised in a live stream 😮🥺 pic.twitter.com/wT7YwP4qaC — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 15, 2025

The original goal was $5 million, but after hitting it quickly, they raised the target to $12 million. Big donors like Sophie Rain, Ed Craven, and Brian Chesky helped cross the mark. Every dollar donated means one year of clean water for one person.

Mr Beast’s Previous World Records

He earned the title of most subscribers for an individual YouTuber, becoming the first creator to reach 400 million subscribers in June 2025. He also set the record for most YouTube subscribers gained in one week, and was the first person ever to reach 1 million followers on Threads.

In 2022, he created the largest vegetarian burger, earning a Guinness title. MrBeast’s Amazon Prime show Beast Games smashed through around 44 Guinness World Records during filming, including records for the highest cash prize on set (USD 5 million), biggest prize fund (USD 10 million), and most money won in a single episode (USD 2.02 million)