MRPS chief detained for protesting non implementation of SC subcategorisatioon

Hyderabad: Manda Krishna Madiga, the chief of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), was detained by police during a protest in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The demonstration aimed to oppose the filling of teacher positions through the District Selection Committee (DSC) without implementing SC (Scheduled Caste) classification.

The protest began at Indira Park’s Dharna Chowk, where Madiga and other MRPS leaders voiced their concerns.

However, police intervened, leading to a confrontation between the protesters and law enforcement. The planned march from Indira Park to the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar at Lower Tank Bund was halted by police, resulting in the detention of several demonstrators, including Madiga.

During this incident, Madiga criticized the chief minister, demanding that employment opportunities through DSC be provided to the Madiga community before issuing appointment letters.

He expressed concerns that issuing appointment letters prematurely could lead to injustices against the community.

Madiga also questioned the rationale behind arresting peaceful protesters who were advocating for reservations in new job recruitment as mandated by a Supreme Court ruling.

He emphasized that the government had failed to fulfil promises made by chief minister Revanth Reddy regarding these issues and condemned the police actions as unjustified.