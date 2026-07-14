Mrunal Thakur and Rishabh Pant spark dating rumours

Mumbai: One Instagram follow was enough to send the internet into detective mode. Actress Mrunal Thakur and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant have reportedly started following each other on Instagram, sparking fresh speculation about a possible connection between the two.

A social media post further claimed that Mrunal is only the second woman Pant follows on the platform after his sister. Screenshots of both accounts following each other quickly went viral, with social media users already trying to turn the small online interaction into a full-blown romance.

Both celebrities have faced similar dating speculation before. Pant was repeatedly linked to Urvashi Rautela, but the actress later dismissed the rumours as “unfounded” and clarified that there was no relationship between them.

Mrunal, meanwhile, was linked to actor Dhanush for several months. She laughed off reports claiming that they were planning to get married, but more recent reports alleged that the rumoured couple had parted ways. Neither Mrunal nor Dhanush ever confirmed that they were dating or addressed the alleged breakup.

For now, Mrunal and Pant following each other is the only visible development. Whether it signals a new friendship, a professional connection or simply another harmless Instagram follow remains unknown, but the internet has already written its own love story.