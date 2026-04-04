Hyderabad: Social media was left stunned after a viral video showed Mrunal Thakur being taken out of a police van in handcuffs, sparking rumors of her arrest. Dressed in a striking black saree and accompanied by Anurag Kashyap, the clip quickly grabbed attention and raised several questions among fans.

However, the reality behind the shocking visuals is completely different.

It’s All a Promotional Strategy

The viral arrest scene is actually a promotional stunt for her upcoming film Dacoit. The makers planned this unique campaign to grab attention and create buzz around the movie’s release.

The film stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, with Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj playing important characters. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the movie is set to release worldwide on April 10, 2026.

A Dark Love Story with Action

Unlike a typical romantic film, Dacoit presents a mix of love, betrayal, and revenge. The trailer hints at an intense storyline where a peaceful love story turns dark after a sudden betrayal.

The film includes high-energy sequences like prison escapes, police transfers, and fast-paced chases. It also explores emotional conflicts between the lead characters, adding depth to the action.

Mrunal plays a strong and layered character, showing both emotional vulnerability and fierce determination. The story also revolves around money, survival, and risky decisions that bring the characters back together.

The promotional video sparked mixed reactions online. While some fans were shocked at first, others quickly guessed it was a marketing move. Many praised the creativity, while a few joked about the unusual way of promoting a film.

Dacoit has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will release in multiple languages globally on April 10.