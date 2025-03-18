Mrunal Thakur showcases her ‘classic charm with a desi twist’

Mumbai: In a stunning display of style, Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur looked every inch like a doll as she effortlessly blended timeless elegance with a touch of desi grace.

Mrunal took to Instagram, where she dropped a string of pictures of herself dressed in a lavender hued chikankari lehenga, which she paired with cut diamonds. For her look, she chose to go simple with minimal make-up.

For the caption, she wrote: “Classic charm with a desi twist.”

On March 11, the actress had an interesting question to ask about sushi. She took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a video of herself sweating it out on the cycling machine.

The ‘Sita Ramam’ actress also asked a fun question to the netizens: “What did sushi A say to sushi B…..”

Answering her own question, she added, ..”What’s up B…..”

Prior to this, Mrunal shared a glimpse into the shoot for her upcoming flick “Dacoit” in Hyderabad.

Talking about Mrunal’s professional commitments, she is presently busy with “Dacoit” where she will be seen romancing Adivi Sesh. Touted to be a pan-India drama, the project will also feature Anurag Kashyap in a crucial role.

Made under the direction of Shaneil Deo, the film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

“Dacoit” narrates the tale of an enraged convict bent on taking revenge against his ex-girlfriend, who has betrayed him. As he devises a dangerous plan to ensnare her, the narrative unfolds into a gripping and emotionally charged journey of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Additionally, Mrunal’s lineup further includes the much-awaited sequel, “Son of Sardaar 2,” alongside Ajay Devgn. The first installment, “Son of Sardaar” was first released in 2012. It featured Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla.