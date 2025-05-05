Mrunal Thakur teams up with Allu Arjun for upcoming film

Hyderabad: A new film starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee is creating a lot of excitement. This big-budget movie, tentatively titled AA22xA6, is being made on a huge scale with action, drama, and international appeal. But the biggest surprise? Mrunal Thakur has joined the cast!

Mrunal Thakur Signs Her First Film with Allu Arjun

Yes, it’s true—Mrunal Thakur will be playing one of the lead roles in this much-awaited film. She became popular for her emotional and strong performances in Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. This is a big step in her career, as it’s her first time working with Allu Arjun and her first film with director Atlee.

Mrunal recently did a look test, and the team was very happy with her. She is now officially part of the project. Fans are excited to see her in a big action drama, and many believe her performance will bring something new and special to the film.

More Big Names May Join

The movie will also have three heroines. Along with Mrunal, Janhvi Kapoor is almost confirmed. Talks are also going on with Deepika Padukone. So, this film will have a strong and star-studded cast.

What Makes This Film Special?

The movie is backed by Sun Pictures and is expected to start shooting by August or September. Allu Arjun is getting ready for the role with the help of fitness coach Lloyd Stevens, and music will be composed by Sai Abhyankkar.