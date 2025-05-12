Hyderabad: For the past few days, social media has been flooded with rumors about Telugu actor Sumanth tying the knot with Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur. A cozy photo of the two sitting on a couch went viral, sparking talks of a secret relationship and an upcoming wedding. Since neither of them addressed the buzz initially, speculations only grew stronger.

Sumanth Clears the Air

Finally, Sumanth addressed the issue during a recent interview. He confirmed that the viral photo was from the promotions of their 2022 film Sita Ramam.

He made it very clear:

“There is absolutely no relationship between me and Mrunal. After that movie, we haven’t even been in touch.”

He added that he’s not even interested in getting married again and is content with his single life.

Sumanth Loves His Single Life

Sumanth said he is happy being single. He enjoys his day by watching movies, going to the gym, and playing sports.

“I like my routine life. I never feel bored. I don’t want to think about marriage again,” he shared.

His Past and New Movie

Sumanth was earlier married to actress Keerthy Reddy, but they got divorced. Since then, he has been living alone. His new movie Anaganaga is releasing on OTT on May 15, where he plays a school teacher.

Sumanth made it clear — he is not in love with Mrunal, and there is no wedding happening. He is focusing on his films.