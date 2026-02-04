MS Creative Schools organises grand annual Akhlaaq Show 2026

Hyderabad: MS Creative School successfully organized its prestigious three-day annual educational and moral training event, “Akhlaaq Show 2026,” with great enthusiasm, discipline, and excellence. This year’s central theme was “In the Light of Tarbiyah,” which reflects the institution’s strong commitment to harmonizing modern education with moral and ethical values. A large number of students, parents, teachers, and distinguished guests attended the event and witnessed a variety of programs.

The first day of Akhlaaq Show was dedicated to female students. On this occasion, Vice Chairperson Nuzhat Khan, while addressing the gathering, stated that today’s children are becoming academically strong but emotionally weak, and that mothers play a crucial role in developing emotional stability in them. She described the ages of 10 to 16 as extremely sensitive and emphasized the need for joint guidance from both school and parents during this phase. She added that this is why the MS administration gives special attention to children in this age group.

All three days of Akhlaaq Show 2026 also showcased remarkable patriotic spirit and inspiring scenes of national enthusiasm. Students’ outstanding performances in stage programs based on love for the nation awakened strong national feelings among the audience. Through the stage shows, the greatness of India was presented, and tribute was paid to its beauty of unity in diversity. Students conveyed through speeches and songs that Hindus and Muslims are all honorable citizens of this nation, and that this unity is the true “Pride of India.”

Founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy, Mohammad Lateef Khan, in his address, highlighted the institution’s 35 years of educational services and outstanding achievements. He emphasized MS’s mission: “Education that transforms not only the mind, but also the heart.”

He shared that the institution has produced 2,116 doctors, more than 20,000 engineers, 145 chartered accountants, and four IAS and IPS officers for the nation. On this occasion, he also unveiled the new logo of MS Education Academy and stated that MS has consistently lived up to the trust of parents since its inception.

Referring to MS student Ayesha Fatima, who secured the Intermediate State Top rank in 2005, and another topper of the same name in 2006, he noted that in 2023 as well, another student named Ayesha Fatima achieved the same milestone. He announced that if any student named Ayesha Fatima takes admission in MS Education Academy in 2026, she will be granted a full tuition fee exemption for the first academic year.

Managing Director Anwar Ahmed stressed in his speech that effective Tarbiyah is a shared responsibility of both home and school. He stated that true success is not merely producing doctors or engineers, but developing professionals who fulfill their duties in the light of Islamic principles and succeed in both deen and duniya.

Managing Director Dr. Muazzam Hussain also spoke about the role of parents especially fathers in the upbringing of children, and highlighted the importance of friendly dialogue, guidance, and support.

During the ceremony, students who achieved outstanding success in SSC examinations Safaa Muhammad Nair, Asba Noreen, Zainab Fatima, Zahra Fatima, Atiya Ummat-ul-Musawwir, Madiha Taji, Ayesha Shireen, and Muhammad Abdul Qudoos were honored with the Ghulam Rasool Khan (GRK) Awards.

MS’s unique “13-Year Continuous Attendance Award” was presented to Madiha-un-Nisa, Muhammad Abdul Bari, and Hamza Zakiuddin. Scholarships for their Intermediate education were also announced, through which their two-year tuition fees will be fully waived.

The event also recognized students who rendered distinguished services at the international level, members selected for the World Ten Parliament, and the two-student Cubs and Bulbuls contingent of MS that represented India at an international scouting event held in Sri Lanka.

During Akhlaaq Show 2026, through unique stalls and stage performances, students effectively presented themes such as Tarbiyah, Salah (prayer), gratitude, and good manners through Hamd, Naat, speeches, and thought-provoking skits.

Overall, the event proved to be a practical reflection of the institution’s mission to provide not only knowledge but also the light of character and values.