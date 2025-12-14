MS Degree Colleges for Women honoured with prestigious award.

In recognition of promoting quality and future-oriented education in the field of women’s higher education, MS Degree Colleges for Women located at Malakpet, Charminar, Asif Nagar, and Toli Chowki have been conferred the ET TECH X Future Ready Institutions Award 2025.

The award was presented at a grand ceremony held at the renowned HITEX Exhibition Center in Hyderabad. It was received on behalf of the institution by Mohammed Nizamuddin, Director, MS Degree Colleges.

ET TECH X Awards

The ET TECH X Awards, a respected benchmark in the education sector, are presented to institutions that effectively leverage modern technology, offer industry-aligned curricula, promote skill-based learning, and adopt innovative teaching methodologies to prepare students for future challenges. The award is widely regarded as a recognition of academic quality, digital readiness, and employability-focused education.

At MS Degree Colleges for Women, students are offered a wide range of contemporary courses aligned with current academic and industry demands. These include B.Com (General and with Computer Applications), BBA, B.Sc. Nutrition, and B.A. with Psychology.

Integrated and professional programs

In addition, the institution runs several integrated and professional programs aimed at enhancing practical skills, such as Certified Teachers Training, Mehndi and Interior Designing, Fashion Designing, Baking and Cookery, Diploma in Child Psychology, and IELTS preparation programs.

Anwar Ahmed, Managing Director of MS Education Academy, congratulated the faculty, students, and parents of MS Degree Colleges on receiving this award. He stated that this honor is a recognition of MS Education Academy’s consistent efforts to empower women through quality education, enabling them to achieve self-reliance and move towards a dignified and successful future.