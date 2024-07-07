MS Dhoni’s birthday look: stylish Rs. 1.42 lakh Casablanca shirt

Mumbai: Indian star cricket player Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 43rd birthday in Mumbai, accompanied by his wife Sakshi Dhoni and a few close friends. The intimate gathering was made even more special with the presence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who joined the late-night celebrations.

Dhoni, known for his simple and down-to-earth nature, has recently embraced a new fashion style. Always in trend, Dhoni now sports stylish looks and luxury clothing that perfectly complement his personality. During the celebration, he was seen wearing a shirt from the renowned brand Casablanca, which comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 1,42,161.42.

A heartwarming video from the event is making rounds on social media, capturing a candid moment right after the cake-cutting ceremony. In the clip, Dhoni is heard asking if the cake is eggless, highlighting his attention to detail and consideration for dietary preferences. Fans and followers were touched by this thoughtful gesture, further endearing him to his admirers.

As MS Dhoni turns 43, his legacy in the cricketing world remains unmatched. Fondly known as ‘Captain Cool,’ Dhoni has led India to numerous victories, including the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Even though he has retired from international cricket, Dhoni continues to play in the IPL, showcasing his enduring talent and passion for the game.

Dhoni’s birthday celebration was a perfect blend of style, simplicity, and heartfelt moments, reflecting the essence of the cricketing legend himself.