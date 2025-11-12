MS Education Academy chairman honoured with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Award 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has honoured Mohammed Lateef Khan, Founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy, with the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Award 2025 for his three decades of service in education, social welfare, and minority upliftment.

The award was presented by Mohammed Azharuddin, Minister for Minority Welfare, during a grand ceremony organized by the Telangana Urdu Academy at Ravindra Bharathi on the occasion of National Education Day.

This national honour is given every year to individuals who make outstanding contributions in education, Urdu language and literature, and social service. The event also recognized awardees for both 2024 and 2025.

Expressing his gratitude after receiving the award, Lateef Khan said, “My next goal is to make quality education affordable for every student. Education should not be a privilege – it must be a right.”

Lateef Khan received a cash prize of Rs.2.25 lakh, a citation, and a memento. His lifelong mission has been to provide value-based and affordable education, especially for students from underprivileged backgrounds.