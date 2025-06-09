MS Education Academy inauguration of Zaibus Charitable Eye Clinic

Hyderabad: The Zaibus Charitable Polyclinic, established in memory of the late Zaibunnisa, mother of Mohammed Lateef Memori Khan, chairman and founder of MS Education Academy has been providing healthcare services for the past seven years in Jhirra, Asifnagar, Hyderabad.

Under the supervision of experienced and qualified doctors, the clinic offers medical consultations along with three days of medication for just Rs 30, specifically for the underprivileged and needy.

Taking this mission further, a new Zaibus Charitable Eye Clinic has been officially inaugurated on the first floor of the same building. The clinic was inaugurated by Maulana Shah Jamal ur Rahman, whose prayers and words of encouragement highlighted the importance of the noble service in light of the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

On the occasion, Mohammed Lateef Memory Khan shared his thoughts: “By the grace of Almighty Allah, MS Education Academy has launched another welfare initiative today. This specialized eye clinic has been started under the Zaibus Charitable Trust, named after my beloved late mother, to provide affordable eye care for economically disadvantaged individuals suffering from vision-related ailments.”

He further stated: “This clinic is not just a healthcare facility, but a means to educate and improve the lives of the public. We believe it will especially benefit children whose education is being impacted due to poor eyesight, helping them re-engage with learning.”

He also recalled that during his visit to the Zaibus Charitable Polyclinic, former IAS officer Ameerullah Khan had emphasized the urgent need for a dental and eye clinic. “Following his advice, we first established the dental clinic, and now we have taken this new step toward eye care.”

Currently, five welfare institutions are operating under the umbrella of MS Education Academy for public benefit:

Zaibus Charitable Polyclinic – Jhira, Asifnagar : Affordable general healthcare by experienced doctors Zaibus Charitable Pharmacy – Jhira, Asifnagar : Low-cost medicines to the poor and needy. Zaibus Charitable Dental Clinic – Jhira, Asifnagar: Affordable dental care services Zaibus Charitable Diagnostic Centre – Muradnagar: Discounted diagnostic tests and lab services Zaibus Skill Centre – Shah Ali Banda, near Charminar: Offers free vocational training courses for widows and needy women to help them become self-reliant

All these institutions are run under the guidance of MS Education Academy with the mission to help the poor and needy, and uplift the underprivileged section of community by providing them with opportunities to lead a dignified life.

Mohammed Lateef Memory Khan concluded with a heartfelt prayer, asking Almighty Allah to accept this effort and enable it to continue serving humanity.

Present at the inauguration of the Zaibus Charitable Eye Clinic were MS Education Academy’s Managing Directors Anwar Ahmed, Dr. Moazzam Hussain, and Executive Directors Mohammed Owais Khan and Mohammed Ilyas Khan.