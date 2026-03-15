MS Education Academy launches free offline NEET test series for aspirants

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy has announced a unique academic support initiative for students preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2026. Under its community service program, MS Khidmat Initiative, the institution has launched the “MS Offline NEET Test Series”, which will be offered free of cost to help aspirants strengthen their preparation and aim for scores above 650 in the NEET examination.

The test series is open to students studying in any college across Hyderabad, enabling a wider section of NEET aspirants to benefit from structured practice and evaluation. The initiative reflects MS Education Academy’s continued commitment to supporting talented students and improving access to quality academic resources.

The MS Offline NEET Test Series will consist of carefully designed part tests and full-length tests based on the NTA examination pattern and will continue until May 1, 2026. All examinations will be conducted in the pen-and-paper mode, allowing students to experience a realistic exam environment similar to the actual NEET examination. This approach is intended to help students build confidence, improve time management, and familiarize themselves with the pressure and format of the real test.

In addition to the tests, students will receive academic guidance through dedicated WhatsApp groups. These support services will include expert tips on effective exam paper-solving strategies, 24-hour doubt clarification support in Physics and Chemistry, structured methods to minimize common mistakes, and practical guidance to improve the balance between speed and accuracy during exams.

The examination centers for the test series have been established at various MS Junior College campuses across Hyderabad, including Malakpet, Charminar, Mehdipatnam, Rajendranagar, Toli Chowki, Aramgarh, and Seethaphalmandi. Registered students will receive the detailed test schedule after completing the registration process.

MS Education Academy has a strong track record of success in NEET, with 2116 students securing MBBS admissions through free seats so far. The institution also holds the distinction of helping minority students secure the highest number of medical seats in South India.

The management of MS Education Academy has encouraged aspiring students to take advantage of this smart practice opportunity, strengthen their confidence, and move closer to securing their MBBS seat in NEET 2026.

Registrations are currently open.

For more information and registration, students may contact 92480 01822 or 92480 04822.