MS Education Academy to offer free TSPSC coaching for group 1, 2 and 3 job exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana government had recently announced to fill 80000 government jobs. These jobs include in addition to group 1, 2, 3, and 4 posts, jobs in engineering and police department. In this regard, the MS Educational and Welfare Trust in cooperation with the Department of Minority Affairs is offering free coaching for minority students.

The MS Education Academy Managing Director Mohammed Anwar Ahmed on Saturday informed the press about the Academy’s free coaching program for minority students.

“This is a golden opportunity for increasing the minority community’s representation in government jobs,” Anwar Ahmed said. He congratulated the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for announcing government jobs in such large numbers.

Anwar Ahmad appealed to the minority students to avail of this facility offered by the MS Education Academy under the service initiative for group 1, 2 and 3.

“There will be separate arrangements for boys and girls. Arrangements have also been made for offering free online coaching at 24 centers across various districts of Telangana,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed informed that screen test shall be conducted on May 29 for offline coaching classes in Hyderabad. The registration shall be compulsory for online coaching classes. The students can register themselves on MS education and welfare trust website: www mseducationacademy.in.

The last date for submitting applications for the Telangana state public service commission (TSPSC) shall be May 31, 2022.