MS IAS Academy entrance examination conducted across country

Hyderabad: The entrance examination for the 10th batch of MS IAS Academy, organized by MS Education Academy, was successfully conducted on Sunday, June 21, at more than 100 centers across the country. Thousands of graduate students from different parts of India appeared for the examination. Every year, MS IAS Academy selects talented youth and provides them with free residential coaching for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Dr Mohammed Mouzam Hussain, Managing Director of MS Education Academy, stated that nearly 3,000 candidates had registered for the examination this year, and more than 60 percent of them appeared for the entrance exam. He said that 60 selected candidates will receive completely free accommodation, meals, online and offline classes, and comprehensive guidance for approximately one year.

Dr. Mohammed Mouzam Hussain said, “Alhamdulillah, MS IAS Academy has been rendering this service for the past ten years, and the results have been highly encouraging. So far, the academy has produced four civil servants and more than 60 Group-I, Group-II, state and central government officers for the nation.”

He further informed that the entrance examination results will be announced on July 2. Interviews for candidates from North India will be conducted in Delhi on July 11 and 12, while interviews for candidates from South India will be held in Hyderabad on July 18 and 19. The final results will be announced on July 29, and the classes for the new batch will commence on August 4, 2026 at the MS IAS Academy campus in Hyderabad.

The Managing Director stated that the selected students will be trained in a serene and academically enriching environment under the guidance of expert faculty and experienced civil servants, enabling them to serve the nation effectively in the future. Praying for the bright future of all candidates, he added that MS Education Academy will continue serving the community through such educational and welfare initiatives in the years to come.