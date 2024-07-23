Hyderabad: IAS, IPS officers from MS Academy share experiences with aspirants

Hyderabad: MS IAS Academy held a program in Hyderabad today to inspire youths to take the Civil Services Exams. IAS, IPS, and IRS officers from the academy shared their UPSC journeys, motivating and guiding civil service aspirants.

The program began with Faizan Ahmed, a 2020 batch IAS officer currently serving as the Additional Collector of Nirmal District, Telangana. A former student of MS IAS Academy, Faizan shared his story about overcoming self-doubt and the importance of setting goals early in life. He highlighted the lack of discipline in the Hyderabadi Muslim community as a hurdle and stressed the significance of hard work and perseverance.

‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way’, says IAS Officer

Mohammed Haris Sumair, a 2020 batch IAS officer and Deputy Project Director in the Department of Finance, Government of Karnataka, also a former student of MS IAS Academy, emphasized the importance of service as a core value for aspiring civil servants. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.” He highlighted the success of the three officers on stage at the ceremony being from Bidar, a backward district in Karnataka, proving that background doesn’t limit achievement.

Mohammed Asim Mujtaba, a 2023 IPS officer and former student of MS IAS Academy, delivered a speech filled with Urdu couplets. He stressed the power of education and dreams, urging students to plan, act patiently, and not be afraid of failure. He also delivered a message to parents, encouraging them to respect their children’s career choices.

Mohammed Burhan Zaman, a 2023 IRS officer and former student of MS IAS Academy, spoke about his experience failing twice before succeeding in the UPSC exam on his third attempt. He highlighted the importance of emotional support, as each attempt of the UPSC CSE takes about a year and a half of dedicated effort. He believes that support from family is crucial for the 3-4 years it can take to become a civil service officer.

Both Asim Mujtaba and Burhan uz Zaman were then felicitated for their achievements in the UPSC Civil Service exam 2023 and gifted the latest Apple MacBooks. Appreciating the role of their parents in their success, MS recently sent them on an Umrah trip as a gift.

Chairman of MS Education Academy highlighting importance of goal setting, positive thinking.

Mohammad Lateef Khan, founder and chairman of MS Education Academy, addressed the audience, highlighting the importance of goal setting and positive thinking. Expressing his vision of empowering students in society to pursue civil services, he stated that by the year 2036, MS is determined to produce 100 IAS officers for the nation through its efforts.

Professor Syed Ainul Hasan, the Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, spoke about the importance of early goal setting and encouraged parents to support their children’s dreams. He praised MS IAS Academy for its efforts. Registrar of Urdu University Professor Ishtiaq Ahmed also spoke on this occasion.

Guest speaker Parvez Alam, an IAAS Principal Director CAG, shared his story of clearing UPSC at the age of 21. He emphasized self-confidence, strategy, and consistent hard work as key ingredients for success. He highlighted the role of guardians in motivating students.

Another guest, Mohammed Qamaruddin Khan, an IRS officer from Bidar, Karnataka, currently posted as Assistant Commissioner GST in Hyderabad, echoed the importance of setting goals and focusing on achieving them. He addressed the underrepresentation of the Muslim community in civil services and attributed it to self-doubt. He urged parents to support their children’s aspirations.

AK Khan congratulated the team

AK Khan, a retired IPS officer and mentor to MS IAS Academy who originally advised the founding of the MS IAS Academy, congratulated the team on their success. He expressed his continued support for MS IAS Academy’s vision and the betterment of the community through education.

In his speech, Anwar Ahmed, Managing Director of MS Education Academy, described the noble motive behind establishing MS IAS Academy in 2016 to provide quality coaching and guidance to students aspiring for civil services. He announced that the academy is organizing an Entrance Test for the 8th batch of their Free UPSC Civil Services Coaching Program on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at 90 centers across India.

Anwar Ahmed passionately appealed to aspiring civil servants not to miss this opportunity. He emphasized that the program offers free coaching with free lodging and boarding facilities for selected candidates. He encouraged interested students to register (click here).

Dr. Moazzam Hussain, Senior Director of MS Education Academy, was also present on the occasion. Junior Director of MS Education Academy, Mohammed Owais Khan, welcomed guests, speakers, and the audience, while Dr. Mohammed Shahid, Director of MS IAS Academy, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing his gratitude to everyone for making the program a grand success.

The program concluded with a positive and motivational message for aspiring civil servants, emphasizing the importance of early goal setting, dedication, hard work, parental support, and proper guidance.