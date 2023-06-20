MS IAS Academy to conduct entrance exam for free coaching – Apply online

Hyderabad: MS IAS Academy is set to conduct an entrance exam to provide free residential UPSC – CSE intensive coaching. The academy has invited applications for its seventh batch for the year 2023-24.

The previous batches of MS IAS Academy have produced successful officers like Mohammed Faizan Ahmed, Mohammed Haris Sumair, and Md Burhan Zaman.

In the previous batch, 18 candidates cleared the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination.

Exam test centers for free coaching

For the upcoming batch, the entrance test is scheduled to take place on July 16, 2023, in over 80 centers across 23 states. In Telangana, the academy has established examination centers in Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Siddipet, and Adilabad.

The entrance test will consist of a written paper of 300 marks, including multiple-choice questions, short answer questions, and essay writing on current affairs. Candidates will be selected based on their scores in the written paper and subsequent interview.

To be eligible for the entrance test, candidates must be between 21 and 27 years old and possess a graduation degree. Those interested in participating in the entrance test can register online through the MS Education Academy’s website (click here).

MS IAS Academy’s free coaching program

MS IAS Academy’s free coaching program is a fully residential program, providing students with accommodation and meals free of charge. Under the guidance of experienced professors, bureaucrats, and senior civil servants from current and former years, students receive rigorous training to excel in the civil services examination.

The academy is supervised by A.K. Khan, Advisor for Minority Affairs of the Telangana Government and a former IPS officer.

The establishment of MS IAS Academy stems from the objective of increasing Muslim representation in top government positions, as the current representation stands at a mere 3%. Recognizing the importance of Muslim minority participation in the nation’s progress, the academy aims to bolster their presence in the Indian bureaucracy.

In addition to meeting the UPSC standards, the academy conducts specialized classes in Mind Mapping, Speed Writing/Reading, and Memory Development. The academy regularly invites experts to provide guidance and valuable advice to the students.

Releasing the schedule for the entrance test, the Managing Director of the MS Education Academy Anwar Ahmed has urged aspiring students to avail of this opportunity.