MS Teacher Training Academy celebrates batch 2 convocation

Hyderabad: MS Teacher Training Academy successfully conducted its Second Convocation at K.L.N. Prasad Auditorium, FTCCI, Red Hills, where 150 participants were awarded Diplomas in Pre-Primary Teacher Training.

Among the graduates, 75 were MS Degree College students who opted for the Teacher Training Diploma as an additional skill-based certification. In addition, 65 practicing teachers enhanced their professional competencies through this program, while 10 homemakers proudly stepped forward to begin their journey in the teaching profession.

On the occasion, students’ showcased impressive stall exhibits under the theme “My Animal Friends,” featuring engaging activities in Numeracy, Literacy, Environmental Science, Art & Craft, Games, STEM, and Storytelling. The creativity and innovation of these exhibits earned wide appreciation.

MS Education Academy’s Vice-Chairperson, Mrs. Nuzhat Khan, congratulated the students on the successful completion of the teacher training program. Speaking on this occasion she said “Launched two years ago to address the shortage of certified teachers, the MS Teacher Training Academy has successfully empowered students, homemakers, and teachers with valuable skills and recognized certification. Students are encouraged to apply these skills not only in the classroom but also in everyday life, fostering a deeper understanding of children and supporting their holistic development.”

Parents of the students expressed pride in their wards’ wise decision to pursue this skill-based program. Chief Guest, renowned pediatrician Dr. Amreen, applauded the participants’ efforts, the creative exhibits, and MS’s initiative in empowering future educators. The proceedings of the convocation were conducted by Ms. Shama, Manager of the Teacher Training Program. Syeda Afroz Bano, Dean, MS Creative School, also attended the event.

The convocation marked a significant milestone in encouraging women to step confidently into the teaching profession. Launched by MS Education Academy with the vision of empowering educators to shape future learners, the Teacher Training Academy has so far trained 107 graduates from the first batch and 150 from the second batch. Poised to grow year after year, MS Teacher Training Academy is now training its Third Batch.